Trump DOJ Files Suit Over Washington, DC’s AR-15 Gun Controls

President Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) filed suit Monday over Washington, DC’s restrictive AR-15 gun controls and the cumbersome registration process maintained by the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

CNN reported that Trump’s DOJ filed the suit “in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.”

The New York Times noted that the DOJ claimed the gun controls — which target AR-15s and similar rifles via an “assault weapons” ban — are “based on little more than cosmetics, appearance, or the ability to attach accessories.”

The DOJ also said the controls do not “to take into account whether the prohibited weapon is ‘in common use today.'”

The “common use” reference is drawn from the Supreme Court of the United State’s District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) decision.

Regarding Heller, the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy noted, “It established the constitutional test to determine what arms are protected by the Second Amendment. After examining the text of the Second Amendment, as illuminated by history, Heller determined that bearable arms that are ‘in common use’ today are constitutionally protected and cannot be banned.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.