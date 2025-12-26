Man Kills Wife, Shoots Stepdaughter, After Argument over NFL Game

A Winter Haven, Florida, man allegedly shot and killed his wife then shot his 13-year-old stepdaughter on December 22 following an argument about an NFL game.

FOX 13 reported the Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd indicated that the man, Jason Kenney, began screaming at his wife after she suggested he turn off the game.

The tension grew great enough that the wife, Crystal Kenney, told their 12-year-old son to go next door and get someone to call 911. The boy heard gunshots while he was at the neighbor’s and responding deputies discovered Crystal deceased and the stepdaughter with a gunshot wound to the face.

Sheriff Judd said the stepdaughter said, “I begged him, don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me, and he shot me anyway.”

FOX News noted Jason fled the scene and called his sister, telling her he had “done something” and that they would not talk again. Shortly thereafter he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Judd said that deputies searched the Kenney home and found a note Crystal had written Jason, which said, “You’re drinking, you’re using cocaine again. This is not the way the family should be. You need God.”

