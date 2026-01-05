Newsom Press Office: ‘Activist’ 9th Circuit Judges Want ‘Gunslingers’ in Streets

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) press office responded to the Ninth Circuit’s ruling against California’s open carry ban by claiming “activists” on the bench want “gunslingers” in the streets.

Breitbart News reported that a three-judge panel for the Ninth Circuit weighed California’s open carry ban by Bruen (2022) and found it unconstitutional.

The Los Angeles Times noted that Lawrence VanDyke wrote the majority opinion, in which he said, “The historical record makes unmistakably plain that open carry is part of this Nation’s history and tradition. It was clearly protected at the time of the Founding and at the time of the adoption of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Newsom’s office responded with an X post, writing: “California just got military troops with weapons of war off of the streets of our cities, but now Republican activists on the Ninth Circuit want to replace them with gunslingers and return to the days of the Wild West.”

The office added, “California’s law was carefully crafted to comply with the Second Amendment and we’re confident this decision will not stand.”

California has more gun control than any other state in Union. However, in mid-December, Breitbart News published data from the FBI which showed California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” 2020-2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.