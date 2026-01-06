The Memphis Police Department is seeking an alleged robber who fled the scene after being shot by a convenience store clerk Monday morning.

Action News 5 noted that the incident took place “around 10:00 a.m. at the Quick Check Store on Alcy Road near Perry Road.”

The incident occurred around after an alleged robber in a white hoodie attempted to pull a gun from his waistband while at the store counter, FOX 13 Memphis reported.

The clerk responded by pulling his own gun, shooting and striking the suspect, who then ran out of the store.

Memphis PD believes the suspect “to be between 18-22 years old and about 5-foot-5 with a tattoo over one of his eyebrows.”

FOX 13 Memphis noted the suspect “was also wearing a red shirt underneath his white hoodie, black pants and black shoes.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.