Chicago: At Least 13 Shot over Second Weekend of 2026

At least 13 people were shot, two of them fatally, in Democrat-run Chicago during the second weekend of 2026.

CBS News reported the first of the two fatal shootings occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday ” in the 1600 block of East 85th Place.” A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and died later at the hospital.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting took place at 11:08 p.m. Sunday ” in the 6700 block of South Langley Avenue.” A 31-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when someone opened fire and shot her. ABC 7 noted that the woman was “shot in the head.” She woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that eight people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2026.

Breitbart News observed that 416 people were killed in Chicago during 2025.

