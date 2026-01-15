Americans Own over 32 Million Guns Which Democrats Label ‘Assault Weapons’

There are more than 32 million guns which Democrats label “assault weapons” in Americans’ hands, according to data released Thursday by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

The firearms in view include AR-15s, AK-47s, and similarly, wildly popular guns.

The NSSF refers to such firearms as “Modern Sporting Rifles.”

According to the NSSF data, “Data indicates that 32,091,000 Modern Sporting Rifles are in circulation since 1990.”

The 32,091,000 million guns which Democrats would label “assault weapons” represent nearly 2,000,000 more such guns than were owned in 2025.

In a separate article, Breitbart News pointed to more data released by NSSF, showing the total number of firearms owned by Americans exceeds 500 million.

