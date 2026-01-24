Arizona’s Democrat AG Kris Mayes: ICE ‘Officers’ Are Not ‘Real Law Enforcement’

During an interview aired by 12 News, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) said she does not consider Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “officers” to be “real law enforcement.”

She specifically put the word “officers” in quotation marks, saying, “I put that in air quotes because I don’t think they are real law enforcement.”

Mayes claimed that ICE officers “are poorly trained” and said to ICE, “We are watching you. If you violate an Arizona law I will prosecute you, we will investigate you, and we will make sure that Arizona laws are enforced.”

Breitbart News noted Mayes discussed Arizona’s “Stand Your Ground” law later in the interview. She said, “You have these masked, federal officers with very little identification — sometimes no identification — wearing plain clothes and masks and we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law that says if you reasonably believe your life is in danger and you’re in your house or in your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force.”

Mayes added, “It’s a fact that we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and, in other states, un-uniformed, masked people who can’t be identified as police officers.”

