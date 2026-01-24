DHS: Deceased Armed Man ‘Wanted to…Massacre Law Enforcement’

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security says the armed man who was shot and killed in Minneapolis “wanted to…massacre law enforcement.”

The DHS said the armed man “approached US Border Patrol Officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.”

The statement continued:

The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but [he] was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.

Minneapolis Police Chief identified the deceased man as a 37-year-old white male who was a Minneapolis resident.

