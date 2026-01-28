Virginia Senate Committee Passes Ban Targeting Semiautomatic Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols

On Monday, Virginia’s Democrat-controlled Senate Courts of Justice Committee passed legislation containing a ban targeting semiautomatic rifles, pistols, and shotguns.

The Virginia Mercury reported that the legislation, SB749, passed by a vote of 9-5.

The legislation aimed toward banning firearms which Democrats refer to as an “assault firearm,” and it defines said firearms in a way that includes the most popular semiautomatic rifles, as well as numerous pistols and shotguns.

For example, SB749 defines an “assault firearm” as: “A semi-automatic center-fire rifle or pistol with a fixed magazine capacity in excess of 10 rounds.”

Additionally, the bill uses the phrase “assault firearm” to describe any semiautomatic centerfire rifle with a detachable magazine that has any of the following features: “(i) a folding, telescoping, or collapsible stock; (ii) a thumbhole stock or pistol grip that protrudes conspicuously beneath the action of the rifle; (iii) a second handgrip or a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand; (iv) a grenade launcher; or (v) a threaded barrel capable of accepting (a) a muzzle brake, (b) a muzzle compensator, (c) a sound suppressor, or (d) a flash suppressor.”

As written, the ban on such centerfire rifles would cover AR-15s, AR-10s, AK-47s, and all the rest of the most popular rifles in America.

Pistols would be included too, if they have a detachable magazine and any of the following features: “(i) a second handgrip or a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand; (ii) the capacity to accept a magazine that attaches to the pistol outside of the pistol grip; (iii) a shroud that is attached to, or partially or completely encircles, the barrel and that permits the shooter to hold the pistol with the non-trigger hand without being burned; (iv) a threaded barrel capable of accepting (a) a sound suppressor, (b) a flash suppressor, (c) a barrel extender, or (d) a forward handgrip; or (v) a buffer tube, arm brace, or other part that protrudes horizontally behind the pistol grip and is designed or redesigned to allow or facilitate the firing of a firearm from the shoulder.”

As written, the ban on semiautomatic centerfire pistols would cover a plethora of concealed carry pistols simply for having a threaded barrel.

Semiautomatic shotguns would be banned as well, if they have any of the following features: “(i) a folding, telescoping, or collapsible stock; (ii) a thumbhole stock or pistol grip that protrudes conspicuously beneath the action of the shotgun; (iii) the ability to accept a detachable magazine; (iv) a fixed magazine capacity in excess of seven rounds; or (v) any characteristic of like kind as enumerated in clauses (i) through (iv).”

As written, the ban on semiautomatic shotguns would cover a multitude of firearms which are extremely popular for keeping in the house for home defense.

Breitbart News noted that Virginia Democrats were sworn in on January 8, 2026 and began targeting the Second Amendment immediately.

On January 10, 2026, Breitbart News noted that Democrats had introduced a $500 tax on suppressor sales in the state and an “assault weapons” ban.

By Thursday, January 15, 2026, the NRA-ILA pointed out Democrats had introduced HB 919, which creates an across-the-board, 11 percent excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition.

HB 916 was also introduced, “[expanding] the curriculum requirements for Virginia concealed carry permit classes,” and HB 901, which broadens the state’s red flag law.

And the list goes on…

