Video Shows Alex Pretti Yelling ‘F**king Assault Me,’ Taunting Federal Law Enforcement

A video from 11 days before Alex Pretti was shot and killed in a confrontation with federal agents shows him yelling “f**k you” at agents and daring them to “assault” him.

In the video Pretti can allegedly be heard calling the agents “f**king trash.” He also appeared to spit at an agent as the agent got into a vehicle, then kicked at the vehicle.

Breitbart News noted that Pretti was known to federal law enforcement before being shot and killed by an agent on Saturday.

CNN cited unnamed sources indicating “federal immigration officers…had documented details about Alex Pretti before” the fatal shooting.

He had been injured while protesting law enforcement efforts over “their attempt to detain other individuals” a week before his death.

Pretti brought a gun with him on January 24, 2026–the day he was shot by an agent–and President Trump said, “No one knows when [the agents] saw the gun, how they saw the gun, everything else. Bottom line, it was terrible.”

