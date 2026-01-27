On January 27, 2026, CNN reported that Alex Pretti was known to federal law enforcement prior to the fatal shooting that occurred Saturday.

According to CNN, unnamed sources indicated “federal immigration officers…had documented details about Alex Pretti before [Saturday’s fatal shooting].”

He had been injured while protesting law enforcement efforts over “their attempt to detain other individuals” a week before his death.

CNN made clear it is not known when he came to law enforcement’s attention–whether it was during the confrontation a week prior to the shooting, before, or afterward–but he had done so.

Breitbart News noted that on Tuesday, President Trump told FOX News’ Will Cain Pretti’s death was “terrible,” adding, “I don’t like the fact that he was carrying a gun that was fully loaded and he had two magazines with him…”

