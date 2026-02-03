An X post from FOX News’s Bill Melugin indicates ICE has arrested a New Orleans police recruit who is an illegal alien who was issued a gun.

According to the post:

ICE confirms to FOX News that they’ve arrested a New Orleans Police Department recruit who they say is an illegal alien from Cameroon with an active deportation order & no work authorization, & they say he was illegally given a gun by New Orleans PD. ICE says 46-year-old Larry Temah was one week away from graduating the New Orleans PD academy when they arrested him

FOX 8 Live reported that “Temah entered the United States legally in 2015 on a visitor visa. In 2016, he was granted conditional residency after marrying a U.S. citizen…[but] “his application for permanent residency was denied in 2022 due to fraud.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said,

This illegal alien from Cameroon…is not only breaking the law with every step he takes in this country illegally, but the New Orleans Police Department hired him and issued him a firearm – what kind of law enforcement department gives criminal illegal aliens guns and badges? It’s a FELONY for illegal aliens to even possess a firearm.

She added, “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have no place in our communities—especially on our police forces.”

