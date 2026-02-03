U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro Warns Law-Abiding Gun Owners: If You Bring Your Firearm to D.C., ‘You’re Going to Jail’

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro warned Monday that even “a law-abiding gun owner” will go to jail if they bring a gun into Washington, DC.

Pirro made the comments to FOX News while touting the historic decline in D.C. homicides under President Trump.

She said, “If you bring a gun into the District, you mark my words, you’re going to jail. I don’t care if you have a license in another district and I don’t care if you’re a law-abiding gun owner somewhere else.”

Pirro added, “You bring a gun into this District count on going to jail and hope you get the gun back.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) responded to Pirro by noting he has a license to carry from Florida and one from D.C. and he stressed that he will “continue to carry” to protect himself and others.

Steube added, “Come and take it!”

