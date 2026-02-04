Afghan National Charged in D.C. National Guard Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan national charged in connection with the November 26, 2025, Washington, DC, National Guard shooting, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

KRCR reported that Lakanwal faces nine federal charges and pleaded not guilty to all of them.

FOX News noted that Lakanwal is accused of “shooting West Virginia National Guard Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe.” Twenty-year-old Beckstrom died from her wounds and 24-year-old Wolfe is still hospitalized.

Prosecutors made clear that the death penalty has not been ruled out, “[although] none of the charges Lakanwal is facing are death penalty-eligible.” But additional charges may be added and those could involve the death penalty.

Judge Amit Mehta asked prosecutors to try to have any additional charges decided upon by the May 6, 2026, status conference.

