Mom Shot Dead by Suspect with ‘Criminal History Spanning Decades’

An Illinois mother was shot and killed Monday morning in Momence, Illinois, by a suspect with a “criminal history spanning decades,” according to WGN-TV.

NBC Chicago reported that the mother, 30-year-old Courtney Drysdale, was shot “execution style” around 11:00 a.m. while opening a local bar called “The Line.” While she was going through her routine an armed suspect approached her and demanded money. She complied but was shot anyway.

WGN-TV identified the shooting suspect as 47-year-old Julius E. Burkes, Jr.

Burkes was “charged with residential entry, a level 6 felony,” for allegedly breaking into the home of an ex-girlfriend on December 21, 2025. Prior to that, he “was charged in a criminal case in Kankakee County in 2014 for battery” and had an order of protection granted against him in 2017. He “had 11 traffic cases filed against him in Kankakee County between 2014 and 2019, records show.”

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office commented on Drysdale’s murder, saying, “This type of violent behavior has no place in our society, and I am extremely appreciative of the overwhelming support we received from the public, the media as well as our partners in the criminal justice system near and far.”

