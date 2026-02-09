The Republican-led New Hampshire House passed campus legislation February 5 which would end gun-free zones on college and university campuses in the state.

WMUR noted that the campus carry bill passed on “a vote of 188 to 165.”

State Rep. Sam Farrington (R) saying, “We in New Hampshire have made it clear: self-defense is not a privilege, it is a natural right, and natural rights are not given by governments. They are granted by God alone.”

Farrington added, “We hear college students are too drunk, they’re too immature, they’re too young to carry a firearm. My question is, how can we allow them to vote, then? And how do we let them go fight in a foreign war?”

The Truth About Guns gave the gist of campus carry bill, noting it “would prohibit publicly funded colleges from restricting lawful possession or use of weapons on campus — including firearms, pepper spray, mace, stun guns, and tasers. In other words, if you can legally carry it in New Hampshire, you can carry it on a public college campus.

Democrats warned that allowing campus carry would increase danger on campuses but state Rep. Jennifer Rhodes (R) responded, “The states that have passed campus carry have done so without any increase or risk of violence.”

