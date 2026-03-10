Watch Live: Breitbart News Holds a Policy Event with FCC Chairman Brendan Carr

Breitbart News hosts Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr for a policy discussion on Tuesday, March 10.

The event, hosted by Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle and in partnership with CGCN and the ALFA Institute, will also feature Telnyx Cofounder and CEO David Casem.

“Chairman Brendan Carr has revolutionized the FCC during his time as chairman with a very simple formula: Enforce the laws and the rules as they are, even when legacy and establishment media goons are in the wrong. What a novel concept, holding the left and the globalist elite to their own standards,” Boyle said in announcement of the event.

“When even some fake conservatives are committing themselves to defending certain television personalities who clearly violated federal rules, Carr is boldly holding those violators accountable. That fearlessness is so refreshing and part of why this event will be truly special,” he noted.

Carr will be the latest in a series of Trump White House officials to join Breitbart News for discussions about the administration’s agenda, following panels with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.