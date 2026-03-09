**Livewire** Operation Epic Fury Day Ten: The Latest News From Iran and the Middle East

AHVAZ DRONE BASE, KHUZESTAN PROVINCE, IRAN -- MARCH 08, 2026: 01 -- Vantor satellite image
Getty Images / Vantor
Oliver JJ Lane

The military operation against Iran entered its tenth day on Monday. Iran’s new supreme leader is settling into the role, but is reportedly already wounded.

****

**Monday’s live updates below. All updates in Eastern time**

05:30 AM: The new Supreme Leader is wounded already

Well, that didn’t take long. Khamenei junior is said to have been wounded already. Read the full report from our Simon Kent here.

download march 9, 2026

FILE – Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

 

05:20 AM: Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei

As we reported yesterday, Iran’s ‘Assembly of Experts’ has chosen the son of the old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to succeed him as supreme leader. While Iran’s friendship with Russia may have done it precious little good this past week, President Vladimir Putin was nevertheless quick to offer his congratulations to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei this morning.

In a statement published by The Kremlin, President Putin said:

Please accept my sincere congratulations… At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication.

I am confident that you will honorably continue your father’s work… I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic.

I wish you success in solving the difficult tasks facing you, as well as good health and strength of spirit.

 

For earlier Livewire updates from Saturday, please click here

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.