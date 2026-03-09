The military operation against Iran entered its tenth day on Monday. Iran’s new supreme leader is settling into the role, but is reportedly already wounded.

**Monday’s live updates below. All updates in Eastern time**

05:30 AM: The new Supreme Leader is wounded already

Well, that didn’t take long. Khamenei junior is said to have been wounded already. Read the full report from our Simon Kent here.

05:20 AM: Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei

As we reported yesterday, Iran’s ‘Assembly of Experts’ has chosen the son of the old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to succeed him as supreme leader. While Iran’s friendship with Russia may have done it precious little good this past week, President Vladimir Putin was nevertheless quick to offer his congratulations to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei this morning.

In a statement published by The Kremlin, President Putin said:

Please accept my sincere congratulations… At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am confident that you will honorably continue your father’s work… I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic. I wish you success in solving the difficult tasks facing you, as well as good health and strength of spirit.

