President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the Iranian regime Tuesday against putting mines in the Strait of Hormuz as the United States destroys “inactive mine laying boats.”

The president took to Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon after it was reported that there are indicators Iran had begun to take steps to deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the globe’s oil travels.

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump said. “If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.”

“If on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently,” he added. “BEWARE! “

Trump followed up moments later with another post announcing the United States had destroyed “10 inactive mine laying boats” in recent hours.

“I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!” he wrote.

CBS News reported shortly before Trump’s posts on Truth Social that U.S. intelligence assets had “begun to see indications Iran is taking steps to deploy mines in Strait of Hormuz shipping lane,” according to CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Jennifer Jacobs.

“Iran is using smaller crafts that can carry two to three mines each. While Iran’s mine stock isn’t publicly known, estimates over the years have ranged from roughly 2,000 to 6,000 naval mines of Iranian, Chinese, and Russian-made variants,” she added, citing reporting from CBS News National Security Coordinating Producer Jim LaPorta.

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that if the Iranian regime targets the Strait of Hormuz, they will face 20 times the military force they have already faced.

“As the president made unequivocally clear to the remaining elements of this terrorist regime in his statement yesterday, if they do anything to stop the flow of oil or goods within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the world’s most powerful military 20 times harder than they have been hit thus far,” she said.