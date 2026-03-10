Several Dead after Man Apparently Self-Immolates on Bus in Switzerland

Tragedy struck the small Swiss town of Kerzers on Tuesday evening after a man apparently set himself on fire on a bus, leaving several dead and multiple injured.

At least six people have been killed, and five people were injured, including three who have been hospitalised, after a fire broke out on a passenger bus in Kerzers, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Swiss daily Blick reported.

According to the paper, an Albanian witness, who was covered in ash, said: “A man set himself on fire inside… He poured gasoline and set himself on fire!”

Other eyewitnesses reportedly had similar accounts of the incident; however, police have so far refused to say whether the fire was deliberately started.

Footage shared on social media showed large flames engulfing the centre of the bus, and images from wire services appeared to show the bus hollowed out by the fire.

At a press conference in the wake of the fire, a spokeswoman for the local Freiburg cantonal police confirmed that they have received information attesting to a man dousing himself in gasoline, but said “we cannot confirm this” as of yet.

Similarly, as to whether the incident was a terror attack, the police said: “We cannot comment on that at this stage of the investigation.”

The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation, and it is likely that Switzerland’s federal law enforcement agency, Fedpol, will join it, police said.