President Trump Appoints Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, to serve on the Board of Visitors for the United States Air Force Academy.

The revelation comes after Charlie Kirk was tapped last year to serve on the board, before his horrific assassination on September 10 at Utah Valley University, according to multiple reports.

Now, Erika Kirk — who serves as CEO of her late husband’s conservative youth organization, Turning Point USA — is listed among those appointed to the board by President Trump on the academy’s website.

“The Board inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the Academy which the Board decides to consider,” the website states.

Erika Kirk sits on the board alongside Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Dan Clark, Doug Nikolai, and Dina Powell, with one seat currently vacant.

The U.S. Air Force Academy’s website explains:

The Board consists of six members appointed by the President, two designated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, one designated by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, one each designated by the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, two designated by the Majority Leader of the Senate, two designated by the Minority Leader of the Senate, and one each designated by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I applaud President Trump for appointing Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) — a graduate of the academy, as well as the chair of the board — told Fox News.

“I encouraged this appointment as Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy,” Pfluger added. “I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie’s legacy.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.