Gun Control Fail: 7 Shot, 2 Fatally, in Gavin Newsom’s California

California has more gun control than any state in the Union yet seven people were shot, two of them fatally, Sunday in San Jose.

KRON 4 reported the two shooting fatalities occurred at 2:20 a.m. Sunday “in the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio.” NBC Bay Area noted that two men where shot and died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.

KQED pointed out a suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shootings.

Later Sunday, just before 10:50 p.m., officers responded “to the area of North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street” where there had been an altercation then a shooting. A total of five shooting victims were located, all of whom are expected to survive.

California gun controls include a red flag law, universal background checks, gun registration, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a concealed carry permit requirement, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and numerous other controls.

None of California’s controls prevented the San Jose shootings.

