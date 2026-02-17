Say His Name: Officer Brian Elliott Killed in Line of Duty

Beech Grove, Indiana, Police Officer Brian Elliott was killed in the line of duty Monday night on responding to a domestic disturbance call.

WTHR quoted Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that today, we lost one of our very own.”

Elliott and other officers responded to the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. and came under fire upon arriving on scene. Elliott and one other officer were both injured and both transported to the hospital, where Elliott succumbed to his wounds.

The Chief Maurice gave broader comments on Facebook:

…Officer Brian Elliott. Officer Elliott, along with two other Beech Grove Police Department officers, was dispatched at 6:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Diplomat Court for a disturbance. After they arrived, Officer Elliott and another officer were shot. Both officers were rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, but despite the best lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, Officer Elliott succumbed to his injuries. The other officer, who we are not naming at this time, is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office observed, “Officer Brian Elliot protected and served his community right to the very last minute of his life.”

Elliot was with the MCSO before joining Beech Grove Police.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.