Winning: New Mexico’s Semiautomatic Firearm Ban ‘All but Dead’

New Mexico’s semiautomatic firearm ban, Senate Bill 17, is now “all but dead,” according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

SB 17 was debated in the New Mexico House Judiciary Committee “from around 11:30 p.m. Monday to 12:40 a.m. Tuesday,” then no vote occurred because there was not time “to work through lawmakers’ proposed amendments.”

The amendments came after a gun control group, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, warned that SB 17 would be an easy measure to overturn via a lawsuit.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence’s Miranda Viscoli said, ““By passing a ban this broad, we are handing the U.S. Supreme Court a perfect opportunity to deliver a definitive, nationwide ruling against state-level firearm restrictions.”

The NRA warned that the fight against SB 17 must continue as long as the legislature is in session, noting, “New Mexico media is reporting that SB 17 is dead, but it’s not buried yet.”

Breitbart News noted that in addition to banning numerous semiautomatic rifles, shotguns, and pistols, SB 17 would put crippling new restrictions on licensed firearms dealers.

