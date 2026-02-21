Two Detroit police officers were suspended without pay this week for contacts made Border Patrol agents on two separate occasions.

WXYZ reported, “On Dec. 16, 2025, one officer contacted border patrol during a traffic stop on the city’s west side. Then, on February 9, 2026, a sergeant called federal agents for translation services instead of using the department’s 24-hour translation line.”

Civilians were detained by immigration following both contacts with Border Patrol agents.

The Washington Examiner noted the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners held a vote Thursday night in which they decided “to punish the police officer and sergeant.”

WXYZ pointed out that Detroit Police Department chief Todd Bettison indicated his end goal is to fire the officer and the sergeant.

