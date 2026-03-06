A three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals struck down on Thursday Washington, DC’s, ban on magazines holding more than ten rounds.

The Second Amendment Foundation announced the panel’s finding that the “ban on magazines over ten rounds is unconstitutional.”

The panel ruled two to one against the ban. The New York Times noted that Judge Joshua Deahl, a Trump appointee, observed that magazines holding more than ten rounds “are arms in common and ubiquitous use.”

Deahl also pointed out that the D.C. ban could not survive the scrutiny of the Supreme Court of the United States’ Bruen (2022) ruling, as there is no “history or tradition” of banning said magazines.

Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, a George W. Bush appointee, dissented.

In the dissent, Blackburne-Rigsby described 30-round magazines as “particularly lethal” and claimed they are not in common use for self-defense.