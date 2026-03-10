Minnesota state Sen. Matt Klein (D) has put forward legislation that would allow police to enter homes to check compliance with semi-automatic gun storage.

The language allowing police to enter the home is contained in a semiautomatic firearm ban very similar to the one that failed to make it out of committee in late February.

Breitbart News noted that the ban that failed in committee in February contained a grandfather clause, allowing current owners of prohibited firearms to keep them by obtaining a “certificate of ownership” and consenting to store the semiautomatic firearms in a certain way inside the home. Those who held onto grandfathered semiautos would also consent to allowing law enforcement to enter their homes to check compliance with semiautomatic gun storage requirements.

The bill put forward by Klein, SF 4290, takes the same path by requiring owners of would-be prohibited firearms to retain the guns by agreeing to allow law enforcement to enter their homes to check storage.

Klein’s bill also bans magazines holding more than ten rounds of ammunition, although he exempts a .22 long rifle “tube ammunition feeding device” from the ban.

There is no hearing scheduled for SF 4290 at this point.

