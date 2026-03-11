Homeowner Awakes to Noises, Shoots Alleged Intruder in Head

A Somerset Township, Pennsylvania, homeowner awoke to noises Monday morning and confronted then shot and killed an alleged intruder.

CBS News reported that the incident occurred around 2 a.m.

A release from the Pennsylvania State Police indicated the homeowner awoke to sounds of “loud banging” as the alleged intruder attempted to break a window. He eventually succeeded in breaking the glass, at which point the homeowner announced that he was armed but the alleged intruder began making entry into the home anyway.

The homeowner shot the intruder in the head, killing him.

WJAC noted that the intruder’s “body was found by responding troopers near the back door.”

Police detained the homeowner until the preliminary investigation indicated he was acting in self-defense.

