No Charges for Ontario Man Who Shot, Injured Alleged Intruder

On Tuesday, York Regional Police there will be no charges against a Vaughan, Ontario, resident who shot and wounded an alleged intruder.

York Regional Police noted that they were alerted to “reports of a shooting at a residence in the area of Carrville Woods Circle and Crimson Forest Drive,” on March 17, 2026. The alert came in shortly before 1 a.m. and officers arriving on scene “learned multiple suspects, armed with at least one firearm, forced their way into the residence.”

Police observed, “An occupant of the home accessed a legally owned, and properly stored firearm, and discharged it toward the suspects.”

The CBC reported that the suspects fled the scene in a black pickup truck and, approximately two hours later, dropped the wounded suspect at a hospital to receive medical treatment.

York Regional Police Chief Cecile Hammond told reporters, “We recognize that in situations involving armed intruders, the immediate threat to life is paramount.”

Hammond noted that homeowners can use “reasonable force” when doing so aligns with the Criminal Code. However, he pointed out, “Depending on the circumstances of each incident, homeowners can still be held liable for their actions.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.