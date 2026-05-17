Authorities are still investigating the motive of an arrested suspect in the alleged homicide of a Long Island, New York, mother of three who was found unresponsive in her car outside a Speedway gas station in Suffolk County early Saturday.

Juliann Bachmann, 30, of Bellport, was found injured in a vehicle at a Speedway gas station in the hamlet of Yaphank, about 60 miles east of Manhattan, just before 7:25 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement released by the Suffolk County Police Department and also reported by the New York Post.

Bachmann was rushed to the NYU Langone Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the report.

About 12 hours later, cops arrested Michael McHenry, 40, also of Bellport, and charged him with second-degree murder. The gas station is less than a mile from McHenry’s home, the Long Island news outlet GLI reported.

Property records online indicate that Bachman and McHenry had the same Wisteria Circle address, GLI also reported.

The New York Post, who called McHenry a “beau” of Bachmann’s and “a monster ex-con on parole,” quoted prosecutors that said he “fatally beat his mom-of-three gal pal at a Long Island gas station as shocked bystanders looked on.”

“McHenry is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating Bachmann and leaving her to die at a Speedway gas station in Yaphank shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday,” the New York Post reported.

McHenry was arrested just before 8:15 p.m. and held overnight. He is scheduled for arraignment on Sunday in First District Court.

Authorities have yet to release Bachmann’s cause of death, saying only that “following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of death to be criminal.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.