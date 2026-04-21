Alleged Intruder Dies at Scene After Homeowner Opens Fire in Phoenix

An alleged intruder died at the scene Saturday shortly before 3:30 a.m. after taking gunfire from a Phoenix homeowner.

KTAR reported that the deceased alleged intruder was identified as 25-year-old Isaac Nathaniel Cordova-Fregoso.

Police indicated Cordova-Fregoso died from “at least one gunshot wound.”

AZ Family noted the homeowner shot Cordova-Fregoso while he was allegedly trying to force his way inside. At this point, police believe the homeowner confronted Cordova-Fregoso and tried to get him to stop trying to make entry, but he did not listen.

The homeowner then shot him.

Police indicate the homeowner’s “statement matched up with the evidence they found.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.