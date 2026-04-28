Homeowner Opens Fire on Alleged Intruders, Critically Wounding One

A homeowner in Kent, Washington, opened fire on alleged home intruders, critically wounding one, just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

The house is home to “a multi-generational family,” KING5 noted. The family member who shot the alleged intruder is a 24-year-old man who was awoken by his wife after she heard strange noises.

The 24-year-old confronted the intruders and opened fire, striking a male suspect.

KIRO 7 reported that the alleged intruder was “shot multiple times” and a gun was found lying near him.

After police entered and “cleared the home…[they] began life-saving medical treatment” for the wounded suspect,” according to KOMO News.

The wounded suspect was hospitalized in critical condition. None of the family members in the home were harmed during the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.