The number of prosecutors who have made clear they will not enforce Virginia’s “assault weapons” ban continues to grow, according to a report by WAVY 10.

On Monday of this week, Breitbart News noted that Virginia prosecutor and U.S. Marine veteran Ryan Mehaffey had made clear he will not enforce the “assault weapons” ban Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) signed into law.

FOX News reported that Mehaffey is the “commonwealth attorney for Spotsylvania County.” He sent a letter to his county sheriff to tell him his position that the ban is “unconstitutional and cannot be lawfully enforced.”

Mehaffey noted, “Our founders were careful to make sure when they drafted our founding document, that the ultimate right of the people was preserved to defend themselves and to defend their community. … So, the linchpin of the constitutional analysis is going to be does this instrument have some reasonable relationship to the preservation or efficiency of a regulated militia.”

WAVY 10 pointed out that prosecutors for Pulaski and Powhatan Counties are also making clear they will not enforce the ban.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith issued a letter, which said, in part, “enforcement of criminal laws is at the discretion of the Commonwealth’s Attorney of each locality.”

Griffith continued, “I am not going to take law-abiding citizens as of June 30, 2026 and criminalize that same behavior on July 1, 2026 solely on the basis of this new law.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.