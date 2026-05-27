Allegedly leaked documents from a claimed Russian psychological warfare outfit are said to reveal how meticulously “cognitive strikes” are planned against Western countries to sow demoralisation, including a mass distribution of pig parts to Parisian mosques in 2025.

Russian intelligence-directed agent provocateurs take advantage of the destabilising effect of mass migration to Western countries as a weak point to further drive distrust, a series of reports on recent protests and acts of vandalism claim. France24 reports on a tranche of leaked documents it says came from the Social Design Agency (SDA), a supposed Russian digital marketing company which is claimed to actually serve as a disinformation unit sowing division on behalf of Moscow. According to the report, their operations are said to include anti-Muslim, anti-Jewish, anti-migration, and anti-fossil fuel psyops.

Assuming the documents themselves are not an act of disinformation — as the alleged work of the SDA is — they are said to underline the fine detail in which such operations are planned and reported on to the Kremlin. One of these documents includes a never-before-seen image of a table full of pigs’ heads, all daubed with the name of the French President in blue paint, “MACRON”, before one of the SDA’s activities. Nine of the ten heads were left on the steps of Paris-area mosques in 2025, an event which was widely reported at the time.

The document is reported to make clear that the purpose of leaving the pig heads around is to exacerbate tensions, and in the post-action assessment, it was noted that it had “benefited from extensive international media coverage”.

Other so-called cognitive strikes against nations, including France, Germany, and Armenia, were an unexecuted plan to dump dozens of inflatable sex dolls into the River Seine in Paris, each daubed with the words “fuck migrants” and clearly intended to discredit anti-mass-migration activists with a bad taste stunt. Another operation, this time apparently intending to undermine public support for Ukraine, was to daub anti-Russia graffiti on a statue of Free French leader, President, and creator of the French constitution Charles De Gaulle.

Other operations that were undertaken and are already known and suspected to be the work of the same group included disabling SUVs in Germany and daubing them with Green Party slogans, and spray painting Synagogues and a Holocaust memorial.

France24 states three Serbians have previously been convicted in relation to the SDA group and were found to have worked for the “intelligence services of the Russian Federation”. A further three have been arrested in France and are suspected of “serving a foreign power”.

European governments have for years been preoccupied with what they have come to call Russian hybrid warfare; acts of sabotage and espionage that are meant to disable or destabilise but which fall well short of actual acts of open war. Yet Russia is not the great power it once was, and these operations are no longer carried out by expensive traditional intelligence services and agents, but rather by freelancers paid on a per-job basis, and in at least some cases, unaware of whom they work.

The flip-side to this catch-all bogeyman of Russian intelligence cut-outs is the ease with which Moscow can be blamed for all ills, and allegations of Russian influence or dark money have become a common claim in Western political discourse, whether evidence exists or not.

As previously reported on this now long-running phenomenon: