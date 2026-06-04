Four Shot at High School Graduation in Gun-Controlled California

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, at a high school graduation in Fairfield, California, Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Fairfield High School, which was hosting the graduation ceremony for Sem Yeto Continuation High School, the Sacramento Bee reported.

CBS News noted that the wounded individuals are 11, 20, and 25. The deceased individual was 18 years old.

The shooter is still at large and no suspect description has been released.

California leads the nation in gun control, and FBI stats show the Golden State also led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

California gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a concealed carry permit requirement, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a ban on licensed concealed carriers being armed for self-defense in “sensitive places,” an excise tax on gun and ammo sales, and much more.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.