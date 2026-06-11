Sheriff’s Deputy Fired for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Bar Patrons

A Kittitas County, Washington, deputy was arrested at his home and fired from the sheriff’s office after allegedly pointing his gun at bar patrons early Sunday morning.

MyNorthwest reported the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was at the Brick Saloon in Roslyn Saturday night and was asked to leave after allegedly informing people that he was law enforcement and becoming “verbally abusive to members of the public and the staff.”

KOMO News noted that the deputy, Nick Burson, exited the building and got into his vehicle.

Once in the vehicle, he allegedly drove past the front of the bar “while pointing a handgun at people standing in front of the business.”

Burson was terminated on June 8, 2026.

Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers addressed Burson’s termination, saying, “Though one of the most painful actions I have taken in my law enforcement career, it was also one of the most necessary.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.