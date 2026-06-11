Nolte: Pope Leo Edges Closer to MAGA on Immigration

Something appears to have red-pilled Pope Leo XIV, who used a whole bunch of words today to nearly go full-MAGA about the issue of immigration.

Human dignity, he said, “requires legal and safe routes, rescue and assistance, real cooperation against traffickers, effective protection for victims, serious processes of welcome and integration, and policies that allow each person to live with dignity in his or her own land.”

Did he say “legal?” I think he did.

Below, he makes President Trump’s oft-stated point that countries need to clean up their own problems.

Along the same lines, the pope emphasized that while there is a right to seek refuge when one’s life is threatened, there is also a right not to be forced to migrate: “The right to remain in one’s own home without hunger, without war, without persecution, without violence, without the land becoming uninhabitable, without corruption stealing the bread of the poor, without weapons destroying the future of children.”

MAGA is all for legal immigration.

MAGA is all for countries becoming more like America so that their people are not tempted to come here, especially illegally.

Basically, Pope Leo is one “mass deportation” away from wearing a red hat.

What’s more, if someone’s life is indeed truly in peril, that means they can be granted refugee status here in America.

Note that the pope did not say, “there is a right to seek refuge” in order to seek better economic opportunities or to upgrade your stereo system or to get on welfare or to open a fake daycare or to take jobs from law-abiding citizens or to create a housing crisis or to deflate wages or to send money back home or to take to the streets waving the flag of the home country you fled.

These are clarifying comments and important ones. Any other approach is a recipe for disaster and the collapse of sovereign countries.

We are all growing tired — and by “we”,” I mean “we” in Western Civilization — of being told that when we go into a country with the goal of delivering Western values, we’re the villains, the occupiers, and racist colonialists. But when Third Worlders invade our countries with the goal of degrading our culture with their appalling non-Western values, that’s “multiculturalism.” Oh, and multiculturalism is a good thing, so shut up, put on the burqa, and meet your new husband, sweetheart.

I’m married to a Mexican immigrant, and anyone who wants to come to America legally and contribute, that’s great. We should steal the best and brightest and most ambitious from other countries. The losers need to stay where they are.