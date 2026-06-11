The numbers “86 47” were found carved into a section of grass on the National Mall on Thursday, days before large crowds are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., for a UFC event scheduled on President Donald Trump’s birthday.

Live webcam footage from the showed the numbers cut into a large patch of discolored grass east of the World War II Memorial. Officials have not determined when the markings were made. Photographs of the National Mall taken on June 5 did not show the numbers.

The markings were not easily visible from ground level Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said several emergency vehicles blocked off the area around 1:00 p.m. while the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team landed nearby. A law enforcement source told CNN that the Secret Service will assist Park Police if investigators identify a suspect.

A Park Police spokesperson said authorities have not determined what caused the grass damage but have collected samples for testing. The Department of the Interior condemned the incident as “deranged vandalism.”

“Any threat against the President is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable,” a department spokesperson said.

The numbers “8647” have been used by some opponents of Trump, while members of his administration have characterized the phrase as a threat against the president. In April, the Department of Justice indicted former FBI Director James Comey after he posted an Instagram photo showing the numbers arranged with seashells.

The number “86” is commonly used as slang for removing or getting rid of something, while “47” refers to Trump as the 47th president of the United States.