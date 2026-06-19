CZ and Guns.com are holding an auction to raise money for Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) to support family members shattered by the loss of an officer killed in the line of duty.

The online auction is titled Legends Run Forever and it ends June 30, Guns.com noted.

Available in the auction is a new CZ Legend pistol, which captures all the nostalgia of CZ 75 history.

Also being auctioned “is a rare 1935 CZ 175 motorcycle featuring the desirable single exhaust configuration.” The motorcycle was “professionally restored in the Czech Republic” and hearkens back to “an important chapter in CZ history during a time when the company’s engineering extended beyond firearms into motorcycle production.”

The beneficiary, C.O.P.S., provides counseling programs, scholarship programs, “survivor weekends and camps,” and other services for those who have lost a family member in a law enforcement line-of-duty death.

Those wishing to take part in the auction need to create a Guns.com Auction account.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.