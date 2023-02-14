WATCH: ‘Load Shedding’ in South Africa Leaves City Dark

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — “Load shedding,” the practice of controlled blackouts by the state-owned power company, Eskom, continues to plague South Africa, and was recorded in an early morning video on Wednesday.

The video, shot at 4:07 a.m., shows the precise moment when power is cut to consumers at the Urban Square office park at the Century City mall — and when private generators kick in, restoring most of the electricity.

The power at Century City is distributed by the City of Cape Town, which in turn obtains power from Eskom. The city has its own additional hydroelectric generating capacity at the nearby Steenbras Dam, which helps to alleviate electricity shortages. Water is pumped up to the dam when power is available, and then descends through hydroelectric turbines during periods of electricity shortage to add additional generating capacity.

Load shedding affects millions of residents and businesses. Large companies typically install diesel-powered generators; some wealthy families install batteries or solar panels to make up for electricity outages. But for millions of people — especially the poor — the impact is tremendous. And when power is restored, electricity surges can also damage consumer electronics, destroying additional household wealth and productivity.

Two decades ago, Eskom had excess capacity and generated the cheapest electricity in the world. But the company was undermined over time by aggressive affirmative action policies that forced the departure of skilled engineers, and by “black economic empowerment” procurement policies that enriched a small group of corrupt, politically-connected entrepreneurs without delivering value to the company or to its consumers.

There is little hope for restoring Eskom’s capacity. The utility relies heavily on coal, which is abundant but has whose supply has also been affected by corruption that has accelerated the deterioration of the country’s rail networks, which are necessary to transport coal from the mine to the plant. Cape Town has launched an effort to develop its own power sources, focusing on abundant solar and wind energy, but completion is years away.

