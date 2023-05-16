A Nigerian chef is getting tons of attention and praise for a cooking marathon in which she tried to set a world record.

Hilda Baci reportedly cooked for 100 hours straight, beginning the feat on Thursday and ending on Monday, CNN reported Tuesday.

During that time, she whipped up over 55 recipes and more than 100 meals highlighting Nigerian foods. The Guinness World Record committee is working to confirm that all the criteria were met and if she did achieve the title.

“Our records team is looking forward to reviewing the evidence from Hilda’s epic cooking marathon,” Guinness World Records noted in a social media post:

In 2019, the record was set at 87 hours and 45 minutes by Indian chef Lata Tondon, per CNN.

Video footage shows 27-year-old Baci hard at work in the kitchen while smiling at well-wishers who watched from the other side of a large glass window.

Many in the crowd danced and celebrated during the marathon, and Channels Television said several celebrities also came to participate in the festivities.

The outlet noted that Baci previously said the motivation behind the feat was to tell positive stories about Africa using food.

She told CNN, “Nigerian cuisine is the best out there. The more recipes are propagated, the more people will be willing to try it. Nigerian food is such comfort food.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard reported Tuesday that Baci was given one year of free tickets for domestic travel by Dana Air.

Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, said, “We understand her mum is also a chef and she must have gotten this inspiration from her and in the light of this, we shall be supporting her mum with 3 months of local flights for free.”

So Proud of You, Hilda.

You've inspired us all.

We really can do anything we put our minds to!@hildabacicooks ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/ixqHc8J13X — Eni Adeoluwa (@Enioluwa_) May 15, 2023

Baci almost gave up; however, once she surpassed the most recent record, she was determined to keep going.

“The first day was the most difficult. I was ready to give up 6 hours in. I feel like a miracle happened and somehow I got to this. The support has been incredible,” she commented.