South African Ambassador Embrahim Rasool is “no longer welcome” in the U.S. after telling participants in a foreign policy seminar that President Donald Trump is leading a white supremacist movement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Friday.

While addressing the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) in Johannesburg earlier on Friday, Rasool went on an anti-Trump rant, accusing him of using “dog whistles” to “project white victimhood” and mobilize “supremacist” ideology:

What Donald Trump is launching is an assault on incumbency, those who are in power, by mobilizing a supremacism against the incumbency, at home, and — I think I’ve illustrated — abroad as well. So in terms of that, the supremacist assault on incumbency, we see it in the domestic politics of the USA, the MAGA movement, the Make America Great Again movement, as a response not simply to a supremacist instinct, but to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the USA in which the voting electorate in the USA is projected to become 48% white. And that the possibility of a majority of minorities is looming on the horizon. And so that needs to be factored in, so that we understand some of the things that we think are instinctive, nativist, racist things, I think that there’s data that, for example, would support that, that would go to this wall being built, the deportation movement, et cetera et cetera. So I think I’d mention that. I think that there is also an export of the revolution. It’s no accident that Elon Musk has involved himself in UK politics, and elevated a Nigel Farage and the Reform movement, in much the same way that he was instructed that on his way to the Munich security summit, Vice President Vance addressed the Alternative für Deutschland [AfD] to strengthen them in their election campaign. And that, then, begins to say, what then was the role of Afrikaners in that whole makeup. And very clearly, it’s to project white victimhood as a dog whistle that there is a global protective movement that is beginning to envelop embattled white communities or apparently embattled white communities. It may not be true, it may not make sense, but that is not the dog whistle that is being heard in a global, white base. So I think we need to understand all of that. Another discontinuity — it’s almost that they are pitting a supremacist insurgency against the incumbency.

After seeing Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak’s coverage of Rasool’s remarks, Rubio announced that the ambassador is a “a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS” and that he is now considered “PERSONA NON GRATA”:

The South African official’s remarks came just a week after Trump said the country “is being terrible” to its farmers, and announced that farmers seeking to flee for safety reasons “will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to citizenship.”