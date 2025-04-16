South Africa Rescues Abducted American Pastor in Dramatic Holy Week Shootout

South African police on Tuesday rescued American pastor Josh Sullivan from the gang of armed men who kidnapped him last week.

Three of the kidnappers were killed in a “high-intensity shootout,” while Sullivan was rescued without injury.

Sullivan, 45, became the latest victim in a wave of South African kidnappings when four masked men stormed a prayer meeting at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell last Thursday.

Sullivan was abducted before the terrified eyes of his wife and six children. The attackers also stole two cell phones from the churchgoers, then stole Sullivan’s own car to make their getaway.

“They knew his name. The men came into the church and initially held Meagan and walked her towards the door before saying, ‘Josh, is this your wife?’ They then pushed her to the ground and took Josh before driving off in his vehicle,” minister Jeremy Hall said, speaking on behalf of the Sullivan family.

The kidnappers were evidently prepared to switch vehicles, as Sullivan’s car was found less than two miles from the church. They soon made a ransom demand, the amount of which was not disclosed by the church for safety reasons.

Sullivan’s family prayed for his safety and pleaded with the kidnappers to let him go, while South African police said a multi-agency task force was working to locate and rescue him.

The police effort succeeded on Tuesday, when officers approached a vehicle they believed to contain both the gang and their hostage. The gangsters opened fire, and most of them were killed in the ensuing shootout.

“The victim was found inside the same vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack. Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in an excellent condition,” police spokesman Lt. Col. Avele Fumba said.

Fumba said the house where the gang held Sullivan over the past few days was only about 20 minutes’ drive away from the church where he was abducted.

“We extend sincere appreciation to all role players that includes our law enforcement members, the public, international partners, both local and international media whose support and vigilance were instrumental in this success,” the South African police said.

The police did not release any details on the kidnappers, or discuss the “verified intelligence” that led them to the gang’s safe house.

Sullivan’s training pastor, Tom Hatley, posted a photo of Sullivan reunited with his wife and children. He said the family wanted to “let it be known” that “Josh has been released.”

“Thank you for your support and prayers. Please do not stop praying for The Sullivans. Also, please respect the Sullivans’ privacy and their parents. A lot of folks love the Sullivans, and they love you back, but give them some time,” Hatley wrote on Facebook.

Sullivan’s abduction was the third kidnapping in the town of Gbeberha in less than three weeks. On Tuesday, a Chinese national was forced off the road by gunmen who fired shots at his car and dragged into a minibus. The third victim was a teacher abducted from the parking lot of her school at the end of March. The teacher was recovered safely, but the Chinese man is still missing.