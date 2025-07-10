Jasmine Crockett Accuses President Trump of Being ‘Racist’ Toward Liberian President

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) got swift criticism when she tried to accuse President Donald Trump of being “racist” and “embarrassing” during his meeting with African leaders at the White House on Wednesday.

In her social media post, Crockett shared a video of Trump responding to Liberian President Joseph Boakai when he complimented the African leader’s English.

“Trump never misses an opportunity to be racist and wrong, and every day he finds a new way to be embarrassing. Asking the President of Liberia where he learned English when it’s literally the official language is peak ignorance. I’m pretty sure being blatantly offensive is not how you go about conducting diplomacy,” she wrote:

Boakai said, “We want to work with the United States in peace and security in the region. We are committed to that. And we just want to thank you so much for this opportunity.”

“Well thank you, and such good English,” Trump told him, adding “Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” When Boakai affirmed he was educated in Liberia, Trump jokingly said, “I have people at this table can’t speak nearly as well.”

During the meeting with the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, Trump said his administration is “working tirelessly” to establish new economic opportunities with many African nations, per Breitbart News.

He said, “In the long run, this will be far more effective, and sustainable, and beneficial than anything else that we could be doing together. I’m eager to work with each of you on your vital issues and also to discuss security.”

In regard to Crockett’s accusations, social media users were quick to fire back.

“Oh girl, you’re as racist as they come. Sit down,” one person commented, while another said, “You never miss an opportunity to spew race-baiting nonsense.”

“Your hate is growing. You need to step back and get help,” another user commented, and yet another person replied, “You’re a fraud and should resign!”

An X account called Suburban Black Man shared the video of Trump complimenting Boakai’s English, writing in the caption, “How can anyone hate this man? He goes out of his way to bring people good vibes.”

Following the meeting on Wednesday, the White House shared a photo of Trump with Boakai showing the two men side by side while giving a thumbs up:

According to the Advocates for Human Rights website, the official language of Liberia is English but “more than 20 indigenous languages and a form of English known as Liberian English are also spoken.”

In March, Crockett got a lot of flak for calling Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who is paralyzed, “Governor Hot Wheels.” The following month, she advocated for illegal immigration in the United States and suggested black Americans were “done picking cotton.”

Trump recently mocked leftist representatives including Crockett for wanting to impeach him, calling her a “seriously low IQ individual,” Breitbart News reported.