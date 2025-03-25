Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Paralyzed Gov. Greg Abbott ‘Governor Hot Wheels’: ‘He Is a Hot-As* Mess’

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) lived up to her reputation as a loose-lipped leftist congresswoman, making waves at the 2025 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner by calling paralyzed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Crockett began her speech by going through a list of thank yous, including thanking HRC’s Morgan Cox, stating, “I can tell you that Morgan has always been one of those people that will ask, ‘What is it that you need?'”

“You know, a lot of people see you out front fighting, but nobody’s really asking, what do you need to maintain that fight. So thank you so much, Morgan, because we in these hot-ass Texas streets, Honey –” she said.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there,” she said of Gov. Abbott, who is paralyzed, generating laughter and cheers.

“Come on now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, Honey, so, um, so, yes. Yes, yes, yes. Right, ok,” she continued. “All right, I’m gonna move on. I’m gonna move on because I got other people that’s also hot in these streets. Um, all right, I gotta make sure I got through all my thank yous, because we about to go off script,” she added.

Crockett is no stranger to controversy, catching the attention of Attorney General Pam Bondi after publicly stating that all she wanted for her upcoming birthday was “Elon to be taken down.”

Crockett — who also made waves after posting a cringeworthy video ahead of President Donald Trump’s address before Congress, urging people not to watch the address as she lip synced with two others — also found herself in controversy after using inflammatory rhetoric in a recent interview.

When asked how Democrats can win elections in Texas, she said, “I think that you punch.”

“I think you punch. I think you’re ok with — you’re ok with punching,” she responded.

“You know, I think, and I love Colin, and I think towards the end, he started to punch a little harder,” she said, continuing to use this incendiary language before taking aim at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) specifically.

“But, like, it’s Ted Cruz. I mean, like, this dude has to be knocked over the head, like, hard, right?” she said. “Like, there is no niceties with him, like, at all. Like, you go clean off on him, right?”

WATCH the full HRC speech below: