India and China agreed to resolve their month-long Himalayan border dispute through “peaceful” diplomatic channels, the Times of India reported on Monday.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement on Friday announcing the resolution:

Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

The announcement followed one day after Indian and Chinese army commanders met in the northern Indian state of Ladakh, site of the border dispute. According to the report, an Indian delegation “crossed into Chinese-held territory to hold extensive discussions” with its Chinese counterpart to jumpstart the peace process. These talks reportedly ended on a positive note and appear to have been successful in light of Friday’s announcement.

The peace talks will continue in the coming days to capitalize on the progress made after a month-long face-off along the border, according to TOI. “The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the MEA said.

The decision follows weeks of escalating tension between India and China as their border standoff steadily intensified, with both sides bolstering their weaponry and forces along the shared boundary in Ladakh.