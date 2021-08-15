Reports: Bagram Air Base Surrendered to Taliban as Kabul Is Taken

US vehicles sit in a parking lot inside the Bagram US air base after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Kms north of Kabul on July 5, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)
A host of reports from Afghanistan early Sunday morning indictated the giant former U.S. Bagram air base has been surrended to Taliban terrorists as they enter Kabul and take over the capital.

The site is home to a prison housing 5,000 inmates as well as hundreds of vehicle left behind in July by U.S. and NATO forces alongside  associated infrastructure.

The Associated Press reports Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi confirming the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the terrorists.

The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group terrorist fighters.

It came as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul and pledged to bring “peace” to the embattled city, as Breitbart News reported.

Times Radio confirmed the report:

Sky News UK also confirmed that Bagram air base has fallen as UK Prime minister Boris johnson indictaed he will recall parlimaent to “discuss the crisis in Afghanistan.”

The United States military handed control of Bagram it to the Afghan government in July after occupying the eastern Afghanistan base for nearly 20 years during the Afghanistan War.

Afghan military officials reportedly said U.S. forces left in the dead of the night without notifying them.

The air base was first built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s. Soviet forces withdrew from the country in 1989. After U.S. forces invaded in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks planned from within Afghanistan’s borders, U.S. military forces occupied the base.

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier take a selfie on Monday inside the giant Bagram U.S. air base after all U.S. and NATO troops had left in July, 2021. (AFP)

At the war’s peak in 2012, there were more than 100,000 U.S. and NATO troops passing through the base, with a peak of 130,000 coalition forces throughout the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

