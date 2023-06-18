Blinken Launches Rare Diplomatic Foray into China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Beijing early Sunday morning to begin the highest-level trip by a U.S. official to China in nearly five years.

Blinken and his aides opened the two-day diplomatic foray by meeting Foreign Minister Qin Gang at an ornately decorated state villa in Beijing’s ancient Diaoyutai gardens, where the Chinese hosts will later host a banquet dinner, AP reports.

The meeting comes nearly five months after an earlier Blinken visit was postponed, following the passage of a suspected Chinese spy balloon through U.S. airspace.

That flight sparked a major diplomatic stand off between the world’s two largest economies which Blinken now hopes he can take steps to mend while quelling criticism back home the Biden administration’s response to the incursion was too little, too late.

Qin greeted Blinken on Sunday at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, a lavish estate that typically hosts visiting dignitaries.

The two shook hands as they stood before their respective flags before joining their delegations at long tables to begin their meetings.