Nausea-inducing dashcam footage out of China shows the shocking moment that sewage pipes suddenly exploded on Wednesday morning, raining down a literal sh*t storm on drivers and pedestrians.

The stomach-churning explosion occurred in Nanning, China, around 11:00 a.m. after new pipes ruptured, the Sun reported.

The incident, referred to as a “poo-cano” by the outlet, splattered all over the road and everyone on it:

“I’m drenched in poo, my car is splattered yellow,” one motorist reportedly said. “It’s ruined.”

An enormous clean-up operation ensued, and officials said that no injuries were reported.

The event may have been caused by workers pressure testing the new pipes, authorities added.