Trump: China to Purchase 200 Boeing Jets in First Major Order in Nearly a Decade

The Republic of China has agreed to purchase 200 Boeing jets in a multibillion-dollar deal just a year after the country ordered its airlines to not take any further Boeing jet deliveries, President Donald Trump revealed.

Trump made the announcement during a Thursday appearance on Fox News’s Hannity, after he led a group of CEOs, including Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, to meet with President Xi Jinping this week:

“One thing [Xi] agreed to today is he’s going to order 200 jets,” Trump told host Sean Hannity. “That’s a big thing — Boeing. 200 big ones. That’s a lot of jobs, that’s a lot. Boeing wanted 150, he got 200.”

“I think it was a commitment, sort of […] a statement,” the president added of Xi’s order. “But I think it was a commitment.”

During last year’s trade standoff with China, the Asian power ordered airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets and parts after Trump levied tariffs on them.

The Chinese ban on Boeing was lifted about a month later, Bloomberg reported.

However, the outlet noted on Thursday that Trump’s announcement “fell short” of the 500 737 Max and widebody aircraft Chinese airlines “were expected to buy at the upper extreme of a landmark deal.”

According to CNBC, analysts had expected a larger order of Boeing aircraft to come out of Trump’s visit to China — though the company had not won a major order from the country in nearly 10 years while China was buying from Airus, Boeing’s competitor.

While Trump did not name the specific aircraft that China would be buying, analysts expect the order to include the 737 Max planes.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.